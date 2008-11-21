iPhone firmware update 2.2 arrives

The Apple iPhone 2.2 firmware upgrade has arrived, bringing Google's Street View and over-the-air podcast downloads.

The latest iteration of iPhone's firmware is a significant one – including a whole raft of changes that should enhance some of the handset's more problematic areas, including dropped calls and set-up failures.

Google Street View is perhaps the most headline friendly change, so the terminally lost can now look at the pictures taken by the infamous Google cars to try and work out just where they are.

Of course, without the Android G1's compass this is less effective than in T-Mobile's smart phone, but it's a welcome addition.

Ch-ch-ch-changes

The Safari browser has been tidied up; the search bar has been moved up next to the URL field, which is a sensible move and frees up much-needed screen space.

The phone's podcast functionality has never really appeased fans, but that could change with the new ability to download your favourites without all that plugging it in malarkey.

Auto correction can now be turned off for those who are fed up of finding their hurried text messages resembling a randomly assembled grouping of words. Apple also includes other options for enhancing the typing function.

But, before you ask, cut and paste hasn't made a last ditch appearance.

We'll have an in-depth look at the iPhone firmware 2.2 later in the day.

ENHANCEMENTS TO MAPS

Google street view

Public transit and walking directions

Display address of dropped pins

Share location via email

ENHANCEMENTS TO MAIL

Resolved isolated issues with scheduled fetching of email improved formatting of wide HTML email

IMPROVED STABILITY & PERFORMANCE OF SAFARI

PODCASTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD IN ITUNES (over wi-fi and cellular)

DECREASE IN CALL SETUP FAILURES AND CALL DROPS

IMPROVED SOUND QUALITY OF VISUAL VOICEMAIL MESSAGES

PRESSING THE HOME BUTTON FROM ANY HOME SCREEN TAKES YOU TO THE FIRST HOME SCREEN

PREFERENCE TO TURN ON/OFF AUTO-CORRECTION IN KEYBOARD SETTINGS