Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact takes fight to the iPad mini

Sony wants to make a splash in the small tablet arena

If the Xperia Z2 Tablet is proving a bit too sizeable for those hands, Sony's just delivered a solution to that problem in the form of the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

Sony's sized-down slate is out to strike at the iPad mini, rocking an 8-inch full HD display and weighing a respectable 270 grams.

In that small frame you'll find a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, LTE support, Android 4.4 KitKat, and up to 16GB of internal memory with an option to boost it to 128GB via microSD.

On the back is an 8.1 MP camera if tablet photography is your thing, offering video recording at 1080p. Meanwhile you'll have a 2.2 MP snapper on the front, which also gives 1080p for video chat.

The IP 65/68 rating also means this micro slab is equipped for the elements, as every Sony product seems to be these days.

Don't you (forget about E3)

Sony's not been a big player in the low-end handset market, but it's used its platform at IFA 2014 to launch a more affordable smartphone offering - the Xperia E3.

Arriving with the same design as Sony's flagship line, the E3 replaces the Xperia E1, flaunting a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 resolution display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and comes with Android 4.4 out of the box.

A 5MP rear camera will provide adequate snapper duties, while a VGA front-facer is nothing to write home about. Expect this one to arrive later in the year.