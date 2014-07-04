Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 to land in Australia on July 14

Samsung's new tablets are all about the screen.

Samsung has finally revealed the prices and availability for its Galaxy Tab S range, with pre-orders set to begin July 7.

The Galaxy Tab S comes in both 10.5 and 8.4-inch variants, with spec lists that only differ in screen size and price.

They both come packing an 8-core Exynos 5 CPU with 3GB RAM, and both will come in three different varieties - 32GB Wi-Fi only, 16GB Wi-Fi only and 16GB with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.

All models are sized at just 6mm thickness with a a 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display, an 8MP rear camera and 2.1MP front snapper.

Battery is rated to last around 11 hours on both slates, while Android 4.4 KitKat keeps things ticking along.

Tabs of options

First to land in Australia on July 14 will be the 10.5-inch 16GB Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S, coming in at $599.

The other models are set to follow soon after, and though Samsung wasn't able to confirm a date, the 10.5-inch 32GB Wi-Fi Tab S will demand $699 while the 16GB Wi-Fi and 4G model carries a $749 price tag.

For the smaller slate, the 16GB Wi-Fi only model will cost you $479, 4G connectivity will push the price up to $629. The 32GB Wi-Fi only model has an asking price of $579.