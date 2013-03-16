Microsoft Surface sales falling way below expectations, says report

Microsoft has only around sold 1.5 tablets overall, reports claim

Microsoft may have over-estimated the demand for its Surface RT and Surface Pro tablets if reports this weekend are to be believed.

Bloomberg claimed that the company had only shifted around a million Surface RT tablets since its launch in October, and has another two million gathering dust in storage facilities.

Some independent projections has the company selling 2 million Surface RT devices by the end of 2012 alone, although Microsoft itself had not made such public proclamations.

Three unnamed sources also said that Microsoft had sold 400,000 of the higher-powered Surface Pro hybrid device since it went on sale last month, which doesn't nearly sound as bad.

Falling behind the competition

Obviously, if correct, those figures will make unpleasant reading for Microsoft when compared to the amount of iPads, Nexus 7 tablets and Kindle Fires sold in that same time period.

Apple recently announced it had sold 22.9 million iPads in the three months leading up to December 31st and global shipments for tablets rocketed to an estimated 128.3 million units in 2012.

Those figures certainly put Microsoft's sub-par performances into perspective. The company has struggled to endear consumers to the merits of its Windows RT operating system, while pricing of its tablets has also been extremely prohibitive.

The Bloomberg report claims that Microsoft plans to revamp its marketing strategy in order to tackle the poor reception. A price cut wouldn't go amiss either.

Via Bloomberg