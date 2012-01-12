Hands on: Aigopad m803 review

There aren't a massive number of headline-grabbing Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich tablets here at CES 2012 (expect a load more at next month's Mobile World Congress) but this little Aigopad M803 caught our eye.

It has an 8-inch 1,280 x 768 five point multitouch display and packs a 6,000 mAh battery. There's 8GB of storage on board as well as a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, Wi-Fi, gyroscope and microphone.

As you'd expect, there's an ARM processor under the hood, and while we don't know exactly what it is, we do know that it's based on the Cortex A9 design.

It has to be quite a low spec variant because firstly Aigo wouldn't say what it was and secondly, the tablet was, well, rather slow. It was a shame actually, but Ice Cream Sandwich was just not very responsive to move between screens or apps.

The screen too, seems to be quite low spec and simply isn't as bright as we've come to expect - although perhaps we're spending a little too much time looking at OLEDs.

Many manufacturers do have pre-release kit on the show floor here at CES, so we will reserve final judgement until we get hold of a review unit.

As yet there's no word on the Aigopad M803 or pricing, but it will surely try and undercut bigger and better tablets on the market – it does need to be low, as this isn't a highly impressive implementation of Android 4.0.