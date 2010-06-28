Samsung N230 netbook offers 13.8 hours' battery life

Samsung has announced the arrival of the N230 netbook, which boasts a long battery life and a stylish exterior.

Samsung has managed to squeeze a mighty 13.8 hours' juice into the N230 – providing you add an 'optional long-life battery' to the device.

If you stick with the netbook's normal battery, then you will be still be able to use the netbook for seven hours before it keels over and begs for a recharge.

All about harmony

Design-wise, Samsung says the 10.1-inch N230 is "well-harmonised", which sounds a bit Nathan Barley to us, but with a weight of just 1kg and a thickness of just 23.2mm it is shaping up to be a desirable device.

When it comes to under the bonnet, things aren't quite as impressive. You have a choice of an Intel Atom N450 or N470 processor and a GMA 3150 graphics card. Which isn't bad but it isn't exactly headline stuff.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth and something called All-Share, which allows you to connect the N230 up to any DLNA-compliant device.

As for disk space, the N230 is packing a modest 160GB which can be upgraded to 250GB.

The N230 is available now, with UK pricing from £349.