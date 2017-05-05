Microsoft HoloLens might one day assist in spine surgeries

Microsoft HoloLens may find its way into operating rooms of the future, as medical technology firm Scopis has created the first mixed-reality interface for surgeons on the high-powered augmented reality headset.

Designed primarily for open and minimally invasive spinal surgery, Scopis' AR-powered tech claims to improve the accuracy and speed of surgeons wearing the HoloLens by showing precise angles and positions of equipment.

For example, Scopis' overlay can use 3D position tracking for instruments like pedicle screws (used for vertebrae fixation surgeries) so a specialist can align them accurately without taking their eyes off of the patient to look at an external monitor.

You can see more of what Scopis' work with HoloLens looks like for surgeries in the promotional video below:

In addition to reducing surgery time and other potential risks, Scopis claims its overlay system for HoloLens also cuts down on exposing patients to radiation with fluoroscopy machines, which help detect optimal locations for screw placement.

While it's unclear how close Scopis is to using HoloLens in a real-life procedures, it's not the only group seeing major potential in the headset. Educators and military personnel are also taking interest in applying HoloLens, as well as — from a less academic standpoint — football broadcasters.