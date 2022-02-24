Oppo Find X5 launch live blog: watch Oppo’s flagship debut live

Today yet another major smartphone is landing - the Oppo Find X5 series is the latest mobile to launch in February, which is proving a busy month for smartphones.

Following the Samsung Galaxy S22, Realme 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Nubia Red Magic 7, and happening just before annual smartphone conference MWC 2022, this is perhaps one of the biggest launches of the month, as it’s Oppo’s next flagship smartphone.

Well, one of the mobiles could be, but this is the launch of the Oppo Find X5 series, so we’ll likely see several smartphones. Hopefully we’ll also find out why this is the X5, when 2021 brought us the Oppo Find X3 series - what happened to X4?

The Oppo Find X5 launch takes places at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 7pm ACT - Oppo doesn’t sell its phones in the US hence the early launch there - and is being hosted on YouTube, as well as a few other places.

We already know a few things about the new phones like the MariSilicon X neural processing unit for improved photography, a cross-branding with Hasselblad and that it’ll use the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

In the build-up to the event, as well as during the live stream and afterwards, we’ll be bringing you all the analysis, news and opinions we have on whatever Oppo debuts, so keep checking back to this live blog over the course of the day for everything you need to know.