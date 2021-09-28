Live
Amazon event 2021 live blog: here's what being announced today
Here's what we can expect from the Amazon event for 2021.
By Matt Swider
Our Amazon liveblog is ready to capture every moment of the announcement-filled day for the online retailer. The event happening virtually today in a few moments.
Our real-time liveblog and up-to-the-minute news coverage of the event as soon as it kicks off on today, Tuesday, September 28th at 12pm EST / 9am PST / 5pm BST.
In previous years, this is the place we’ve seen upgrades to the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers – but also some more eclectic surprises like the Alexa Wall Clock, Echo Frames and the Amazon Smart Microwave.
The Amazon event news tends to be all over the place and, at least in years past, has spanned two hours. It's a great lead-in to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.
And here's the first big device announcement: Amazon Smart Thermostat is coming for just $59.99 and you can pre-order it starting today. It's made in partnership with thermostat experts Honeywell and it'll, of course, respond to Alexa commands and you can setup routines.
"Amazon customers can live more sustainably," according to Limp.
First announcement deals with privacy: Soon, you'll be able to have all of your voice requests processed locally on-device instead of the cloud. This applies to Echo Show 10 and current-gen Echo devices.
Amazon began with a family-focused Amazon gadget-filled intro video ahead of Dave Limp, Senior Vice President devices and services, taking the stage at Amazon's 'Spheres' headquarters in Seattle.
While the opening video didn't reveal new gadgets, we expect a lot of things to be announced over the next two hours for both Amazon devices and services, and Limp's job title would suggest.
Note, this is the first Amazon event since Andy Jassy became the CEO of the company. Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos retired in early July 2021.
Something to keep in mind: all of the companies that Amazon has acquired over the years, so we should see new smart lock or security devices from Ring today, and we often see eero WiFi devices make an appearance around this time of year.
We're less than 10 mins from the Amazon event. It's NOT live streaming, but you can follow along with our Amazon live blog for real-time updates on what's being announced. Two years ago, we got to join Amazon in Seattle to hear all of the gadgets it wanted to bring to the Amazon store, from new speakers to Echo frames to a microwave. Be prepared for the generic (TV stuff) to the surreal (drones?)
The Amazon devices launch event happens in about 30 minutes, and we're already gearing up our liveblog for announcements. There are tons of rumors circulating about new Echo speakers (almost a given) that's part of a soundbar and maybe that long-rumored wall-mounted screen (fancy!). The fabled Amazon drone is also said to be ready for this event, but we haven't seen concrete leaks ahead of time.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.