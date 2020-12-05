Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Nations Cup rugby free anywhere today

While this Saturday's showdown in Dublin may not be the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup grand finale, it looks set to be the most entertaining match-up of the weekend. Read on as our guide explains how to watch Ireland vs Scotland live stream - including for FREE in some countries!

Andy Farrell’s Irish side have had a disappointing campaign, having failed to secure a bonus point in any of their three matches.

Finishing five points behind their Group A rivals England, Farrell will be looking for a big improvement in this theirs-place playoff at the Aviva after describing their underwhelming 23-10 win over Georgia last week as unacceptable.

Free Ireland vs Scotland live stream Kick-off for Ireland vs Scotland is scheduled for 2.15pm GMT in the UK and Ireland, which is 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT in the US. You can watch a free Ireland vs Scotland live stream courtesy of RTE in the Republic, while full TV and streaming options are below. And with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and tune in just like you would at home.

Ireland have been given a boost with the news that veteran skipper Johnny Sexton has been cleared to return from his hamstring problem and will replace the injured Billy Burns at fly-half.

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan has meanwhile been named among the replacements and looks set to make his international debut.

Scotland are also set to blood some new talent, with Edinburgh fly-half Jaco van de Walt set to make his first appearance for his country.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs Scotland live stream - starting with how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK and Ireland

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the lions share of Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including Ireland vs Scotland, which kicks off at 2.15pm GMT. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch a free Ireland vs Scotland live stream of today's Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Eire

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing all of the Boys In Green's games in this tournament, including today's match against Scotland. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 1.30pm. Not in the UK for the Autumn Nations Cup action? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Ireland vs Scotland in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, including Ireland vs Scotland, which kicks off at 9.15am ET/ 6.15am PT today (Saturday, December 5). You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early mornins, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing today's 2020 Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff in Australia, with Ireland vs Scotland kicking off at 1.15am AEDT on Sunday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Ireland vs Scotland: how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and Ireland vs Scotland kicks off at 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.