iOS 13.1.2 release notes detail fixes for bugs plaguing iOS 13

In an unusual software update cadence, iOS 13.1.2 is now available with more bug fixes for the fresh mobile operating system – which applies to both iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 .

This might feel a bit like deja vu since iOS 13.1.1 was only released to the public a few days ago on Friday. Today’s update doesn’t contain any particularly notable front-facing features, according to 9to5Mac . It’s mostly fixes to minor annoyances. What’s interesting is the frequency at which these updates are coming to the general public to fix Apple’s iOS software.

Among the iOS 13.1.2 release notes, bug fixes for iCloud, Bluetooth, HomePod, and the display are mentioned.

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Despite the rapid updates to iPhone’s and iPad’s software, there are still things that remain broken for developers. Marco Arment, developer of the podcast app Overcast calls out the UISearchController-UINavigationBar corruption bug which he says, “totally screwed my app.”

And they still haven't fixed the UISearchController-UINavigationBar corruption introduced in 13.1, which totally screwed my app. September 30, 2019