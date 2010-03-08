York's 'The Shambles' wins UK Street View award

York's 'The Shambles' has won the Google Street View award for being Britain's most picturesque street.

The cobbled street of The Shambles in York, with its quaint and historic buildings that famously nearly touch each other at some points has long been a favourite on the Yorkshire tourist trail.

Stockbridge High Street in Hampshire was voted 'best foodie street' and Milson Street in Bath won 'best fashion street' in the Google poll.

Ian Addyman, who owns a shop on The Shambles, said: "There is a real feeling of community amongst shop owners and I think we all feel privileged to work in such a beautiful place. The shops here are all strikingly different and unique.

"Most people say that if you visit York, then at some point you will walk down The Shambles. It has been the backdrop for many a jigsaw, chocolate box and railway poster and once you visit you will see why."

Bath and Newcastle honoured

The Royal Crescent in Bath and Grey Street in Newcastle came second and third in the most picturesque street poll.

Over 11,000 people voted for their favourites after 51 streets were short-listed.

Google's Ed Parsons said: "The Google Street View Awards are aimed to celebrate the many fantastic streets that Britain has to offer, and the results reveal a diverse cultural landscape of food, fashion and beauty that puts the winning towns firmly on the map."

The winning streets will feature in Google's expanded Street View, with special guides to points of interest and particular retailers.

Via The Times