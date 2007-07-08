LiveEarth a hit with 'most ever' online views

MSN has announced that its streams of this weekend's LiveEarth gigs garnered the "most ever" online viewers. As of 8pm last night, MSN says it dished out a total of more than 10 million video streams, making the series of concerts the most simultaneously viewed online event ever.

The site offers on-demand footage of all the performances at the climate crisis concerts, along with artist interviews and backstage footage. There's also easy searching capabilities for specific songs and artists. Eight official concerts took place and MSN says the footage will be available for "several weeks".

"Live Earth is committed to providing our global audience with ways to 'Answer the Call' and individually make a difference to help solve the climate crisis," said Kevin Wall, founder and producer of Live Earth as part of MSN's announcement.

"By providing the opportunity to view the shows in their entirety online, coupled with our unique solutions campaign, we're able to communicate this message on a mass-scale in a way that engages people and inspires them to act."

Soapbox

Viewers can also share video commentaries about their environmental concerns or Live Earth performances on MSN's video-sharing site, Soapbox .

The eight concerts were held on Saturday in New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, Johannesburg and Hamburg to raise awareness of climate change. The London leg , at Wembley Stadium, featured the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Madonna and reformed prog-rockers Genesis.