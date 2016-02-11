There's now a much bigger chance you might find your parents on Tinder

It isn't just young people who are spending their evenings wistfully swiping left and right on and endless stream of faces – older folks are doing it too, according to new research.

TechCrunch has picked upon a new survey of 2,000 people from Pew Research in the US, which reportedly shows that not only have online dating services grown more popular with 18 to 24-year-olds, but there has been a relatively big spike in the older crowd, too.

An impressive (or worrying) 12% of 55 to 64-year-olds in 2015 reported that they have participated in online dating – way up from just 6% in 2013.

Overall, 15% of American adults now say they have used such services – up from 11% in 2013. There's also been a big increase on mobile online dating – which is now used by 9% of adults, up from 3% just two years prior.

It should be safe to say that we can thank the meteoric growth of Tinder and its imitators for this.

OKStupid?

Of the online daters, 80% apparently agree that it is a good way to meet people – though, 45% also think it is a more dangerous way of meeting people. This figure is, unsurprisingly, polarized by gender: 53% of the women surveyed think online dating is more dangerous, versus just 38% of men.

What will no doubt prove to intrigue sociologists is that there appears to be an education divide.

A majority (58% of those surveyed) of college graduates know someone who dates online, with 46% saying they know someone who has entered a long-term relationship as a result. This compares to just 25% of high school-educated people knowing someone who uses these services, with only 18% knowing someone who has found a long-term relationship in this way.

That would explain why so many post-college transplants in cities like New York and San Francisco turn to apps to navigate a dating world far out of their comfort zone. When you come back home, just be sure to set your filters correctly to avoid seeing mom or dad's profile.