Google produces UK version of Chrome Web Store

Google has launched a localised version of its Chrome Web Store for the United Kingdom and 23 other countries, offering up more relevant apps for the British audience as well as the letter 'u' to colour.

The change to the Chrome Web Store is perhaps more relevant to those countries that do not speak English (and therefore cannot get the best out of the existing US-flavo(u)red Chrome Web Store), but localised content is a boon for all 24 nations - and appropriate currency welcome too.

For the UK market, Google will be offering a range of more UK-centric apps at the front of the store, including football, cricket and television apps from major players.

Expanding

"Today, we're expanding and making the store available in 24 more countries, including the UK," Google told TechRadar.

"You'll now find it much easier to discover and add new apps, extensions and themes to Chrome, across a variety of categories. And for those apps that require a fee, you'll now be able to complete the entire transaction in British Pounds.

"To make the store even more useful and relevant, starting today, you'll be able to access a range of new applications, from UK developers and publishers.

"Several major Barclays Premier League football teams, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Chelsea, have launched apps that show the latest team news, squad information and match reports.

"The Sky Guide, meanwhile, makes it really easy for Sky customers to see what's on TV, and set a remote Sky+ recording from their desktop. And a brilliant web app from the Tate enables Chrome users to explore some of the finest works of art in the Tate collection."

Key step

Speaking to TechRadar, Google's Chrome We Store guru Rahul Roy-Chowdhury explained that localisation was a key step.

"We're really keen to bring forward the best local content for each market, and make sure that the Chrome Web Store is useful to get the most useful apps," he said.

Obviously, the Chrome Web Store is a vital part of Chrome OS - where it offers the functionality for the browser-centric operating system.

With Gmail finally getting an offline version, and now localised currency for app purchases, are we going to see a fresh push from Google to knock the headline grabbing Windows 8 off future netbooks?

We'll have more of an extensive interview with Roy-Chowdhury on TechRadar this week.