200Mb broadband trials get underway in the UK

Virgin Media has kicked off a customer test of real-world deployment of super-duper-ultra-fast 200Mb broadband in the UK.

"Using its brand new ultrafast network, Virgin Media will be piloting blisteringly fast speeds four times faster than the 50Mb service currently available," Virgin's press office informs us.

"The 200Mb pilot is believed to be the fastest implementation of DOCSIS3 technology in the world, running faster than services offered in Japan and the US, which currently reach 160Mb and 101Mb respectively."

Lucky lead adopters

100 lucky "lead adopters" in Kent are currently testing out the service which includes TV and broadband content in Full HD and 3D, in addition to "connecting up a host of internet-ready devices such as video conferencing and home surveillance."

"We're really excited to be embarking on this journey of discovery", said Neil Berkett, chief executive officer at Virgin Media.

"With the only true next generation network in the UK, we're at the forefront of innovation and understanding when it comes to ultrafast broadband services and the 200Mb pilot will give us further insight into how true 'wideband' services might be used by consumers".

If you want to see if you are eligible to upgrade to Virgin Media's current 50Mb broadband service head over to virginmedia.com.