Huawei P30 and P30 Pro quad camera almost confirmed by Huawei's own leak

We're just days away from the launch of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, and we've been seeing a few details leak out here and there over the course of the preceding months.

Those leaks look to have been dwarfed by a recent page briefly put on Huawei's site, which apparently confirms new features of the phones.

The quad camera, a more advanced zoom system and multiple colors of the phone have all been outed, alongside special extras for those that pre-order the handset.

According to the page, users in some regions will get a new Huawei Watch GT Active - which has also leaked - and JBL speaker when they order a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro at 'roadshow venues' on April 6.

A big camera push

The leaked page - which has been taken down, but can still be seen on the Wayback Machine - also talks about improved low-level camera performance in both photo and video, a new camera system for dedicated lossless zoom and a feature that lets you record two video streams at once - zoomed in and at normal length.

(Why you'd want that last feature is slightly beyond us - but we'll see what it's like when it's shown off next week).

This leak is in addition to the information unleashed by Twitter source Evan Blass, who tweeted new colors of the phones (which match the imagery shown on the removed Huawei page):

Not really even trying anymore, are they? #P30 pic.twitter.com/OiGQ4Kvd0nMarch 20, 2019

We're going to be live at the Huawei P30 launch next week - we're expecting to hear far more than what's been shown off today, given this is going to be one of the more popular phones of the year.