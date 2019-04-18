Huawei Mate 20 X 5G could have a powerful difference from non-5G sibling

A 5G version of the Huawei Mate 20 X was announced at MWC 2019, and while we don't know an exact release date or price for it, leaked specs do show us one important difference it has with the Huawei Mate 20 X 4G model.

Leaked information on the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G suggests that while it'll have the same screen size as the Mate 20 X 4G, it'll actually have a smaller battery, despite 5G connectivity being a substantial battery drain.

If you looking for Mate 20 X 5G model, remember there are a few changesSame huge size with 7,2" displayBut battery is 800mAh smaller (4200mAh) and its have 40w SuperChargeApril 17, 2019

The 4,200mAh battery size suggested by the leak is still a respectable capacity, but for a device with a huge 7.2-inch screen that should be able to connect to 5G, the battery life itself could be a little on the short side.

However the leak does suggest the handset will have 40W SuperCharge, which the original Huawei Mate 20 X did not, and this could help to mitigate potential battery problems somewhat.

We can't verify the validity of the leak, however the downgrade would make sense, given that 5G antennae take up more space than 4G versions, and so Huawei could possibly downsize the battery to make room in a device of the same size.

While we don't know the release date of the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G just yet, we're actually expecting the foldable 5G Huawei Mate X to release first, and that's slated for the second half of 2019, so it could be a while before we find out for sure the battery situation of the Mate 20 X 5G.