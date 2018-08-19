How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2018: live stream the PPV from anywhere

WWE SummerSlam 2018 - where and when WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This will be the fourth year in a row that the WWE’s second biggest PPV of the year will be held at the venue, which can accommodate up to 16,000 wrestling fans. The five-hour event will begin at 7pm ET (4pm PT, midnight BST, 9am AEST MOnday morning) though you may want to tune in two hours earlier if you want to catch the kickoff show at 5pm ET.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for its biggest event of the summer with a loaded match card and seven hours of action. And there are plenty of ways to live stream SummerSlam 2018.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 will feature all of your favorite wrestlers including Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey who will both be returning to the ring after sitting out WWE Extreme Rules.

Samoa Joe is challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns is going up against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey is set to take on Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Additionally Japan’s Shinsuke Nakamura will meet Jeff Hardy in the ring to see who will win the US Championship while Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Carmella will face off for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

If you’re a die-hard wrestling fan or just interested in seeing some of the top names in sports entertainment meet in the ring, then WWE SummerSlam will be an absolute must watch. Luckily for you, we’ll show you how to live stream the entire event with our guide to watch WWE from anywhere in the world.

Live stream WWE SummerSlam from anywhere in the world

Live stream on the WWE Network

First thing's first...the WWE Network is your first stop for the most comprehensive wrestling coverage on the planet. It's a paid subscription service (think Netflix , but only for the WWE) available pretty much anywhere in the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and including the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The list of devices you can watch on is almost as lengthy, with apps for iOS and Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs all included. The cost of course varies from territory to territory, but the $9.99 or £9.99 monthly bills in the US and UK should give you a good idea. That includes the SummerSlam live stream and the ability to re-watch every PPV the WWE has ever put on. Just wanting to watch that Lesnar vs Reigns rematch and don't want the WWE Network after SummerSlam 2018? Then there's a free trial available, too. Head to the WWE Network to sign up and new subscribers can test out the service for themselves for a full month.

How to watch SummerSlam 2018: USA stream

Stick to the WWE network

If you’re watching from the United States, then subscribing to the WWE network is your best bet as it is the most cost effective way to watch. Other pay-per-view providers including Spectrum, Dish Network and Xfinity are showing SummerSlam 2018 but they cost upwards of $40 each.

How to watch Extreme Rules 2018: Canada stream

It's the WWE Network again

As is the case in the WWE’s home country, the WWE Network is also the cheapest, most convenient place to watch SummerSlam 2018 in Canada. However, you could choose to go with Bell , Shaw PPV or SaksTel PPV but expect to pay similar prices to PPV providers in the US.

How to watch Extreme Rules 2018: UK stream

Sky Sports Box Office is the official broadcaster of the WWE in the UK and if you’d prefer not to commit to a subscription model on the WWE Network then it might be your best option. For £19.95 you can catch SummerSlam 2018 live at 12am and even rewatch the event over the course of the next few days thanks to multiple repeats. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to watch Extreme Rules 2018: Australia stream

If you’re in Australia, then Extreme Rules will be shown live at 9am on Monday morning on the Main Event channel for $30 or $35 depending on your cable provider. Luckily though, WWE Network is also available in Australia, so that’s also a good choice if you’d prefer to save some cash and even be able to re-watch all of the WWE's PPV events.

How to watch Extreme Rules 2018: Japan stream

The WWE Network is available in Japan

Japanese fans eager to watch Nakamura take on Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship can catch all the action live on the WWE Network. SummerSlam 2018 will start at 8am on Monday morning in Japan. Alternatively, DMM.com, J:Com and Sukachan are all listed as offering PPV options.

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2018: India stream

WWE fans in India can tune in to watch SummerSlam 2018 on Sony Ten 1 and Ten HD on their televisions. The event will be telecasted live from 5.30am IST onwards. The WWE Network is also available in India and a VPN can let you access the stream with familiar commentary from Michael Cole and Jonathan Coachman.

Main image courtesy of wwe.com