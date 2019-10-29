How to watch The Walking Dead online: live stream season 10 anywhere

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is officially underway and with the build up to Halloween heads are set to roll, with the dreaded zombies being back and hungrier than ever. The show almost saw the loss of Rick on the previous season, but luckily he managed to escape and is back to fight for his life on season 10.

Don't know where to watch it? Don't worry this isn't a matter of life or death - we're here to tell you how to watch The Walking Dead online - no matter where on Earth you are.

Watch The Walking Dead online: when's season 10 on? Season 10 of The Walking Dead premiered on Sunday, 6 October and is being shown on Sundays in the US and a day later on Mondays in the UK. In the US episodes air weekly at 9/8c on AMC and in the UK episodes air weekly on Mondays on Fox at 9pm BST.

Season 10 brings fresh new battles and challenges for the remainder of humanity. And we're not talking strictly about zombies either, as the season 10 trailer teased there are plenty of other worries for the survivors such as whisperers or their sanity.

The theme of Halloween is definitely present what with Carol's spooky hallucinations, the focus on the Whisperers' flesh masks and everyone apart from the Whisperers slowly losing their sanity. And with Negan on the loose the next Halloween episode is certainly set to be spooky.

Don't want to miss a second of this? Keep reading to discover more ways to watch The Walking Dead online and on TV. And if you can't get access to the show on a TV in your country, then your best bet could be online using a VPN. Find out more below.

Watch The Walking Dead online from anywhere in the world:

If you're away from home, out of the country, you can still get your undead fix. This is possible using a VPN to get around the usual geo restrictions - so you can live stream The Walking Dead at the exact same time that it broadcasts in the US.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch The Walking Dead online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The Walking Dead outside the US and UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go.

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2019

How to watch the The Walking Dead in the US:

To watch The Walking Dead season 10 in the US you can do it most easily with access to AMC itself which will air the show at 9/8c each week on Sunday night.

However if you don't have cable, you can access AMC shows with an internet connection and a paid for service like DirectTV Now, Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. You can also watch all The Walking Dead Season 10 on Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNOW and VUDU. Which means you can watch it on your laptop, smartphone, smartTV or tablet.

The great news is that you can get free trials with some of these servers so if you want to try before you buy, that's an option too.

Not in the US this Sunday? Then don't feel like you need to miss out. Head back up to our instructions for how to watch via a VPN above, and then you can watch through your preferred online method above.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK:

You can watch The Walking Dead season 10 on Fox TV every Monday at 9pm BST. Fox TV which is a paid for channel that is included on some Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk packages to name a few.

Beyond that you can also access the channel using a less commitment based service like Now TV. This lets you pay for a bundle for a period of time so you don't need to commit. For this you can opt for the Entertainment bundle for £8.99 per month which can be cancelled month to month and includes a one week FREE trial.

Not in the UK to watch? It's OK, you don't have to set it to record or rely on catching up - get your zombie fix by downloading a VPN and watching from wherever you are as described above.

Where can I watch old episodes of The Walking Dead?

It's never too late to start watching The Walking Dead with its nine seasons already completed and crammed full of excitement that never gets old. There are lots of ways to catch up:

US: You've got plenty of option so take you're pick! Here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones we've found: Google Play, iTunes, Fandago Now, Microsoft Xbox and Windows, Netflix, PlayStation Entertainment Network, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Vudu and Amazon Video.

UK: NOW TV has every single Walking Dead episode ever made on its service, although you'd have to do A LOT of binge watching if you want to fit them all in to a single month's Entertainment Pass. However if you're an Amazon Prime customer you can just go there to catch up on the first 9 seasons.

Everywhere else: If you've hunted high and low and still can't find anywhere showing the old 132 episodes(!) of The Walking Dead, then it might be worth giving a VPN a try to get access. Then you can potentially grab hold of them from a US or UK source.