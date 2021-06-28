How to watch Love Island 2021 launch show: stream episode 1 in UK and abroad today

The seatbelt light is on, we've been directed to our nearest exit, and been offered a complimentary glass of fizz. It's time to jet off for a summer romance, touching down in the Love Island villa as nearly a dozen tanned and primped twenty-somethings look to battle it out and couple up in the name of love... and £50,000. Get ready for the launch of Love Island's class of 2021 - here's how to watch Love Island 2021 episode 1 online for free tonight.

How to watch Love Island 2021 launch show Date: Monday, June 28 Time: 9pm BST Watch free in the UK: ITV 2 / ITV Hub Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Laura Whitmore will be taking that slow-mo strut into the Love Island villa in sunny Majorca tonight, with the first of many couplings about to take place with our 11 eligible islanders. But who will be whose type on paper, and who will be left out in the cold? Well, as cold as it gets in Spain at the end of June...

Will 21-year-old waitress, Liberty and Hugo, a 24-year-old PE teacher, be destined for a cheeky Nandos? Or will Faye, a 26-year-old lettings manager, be handing the keys to water engineer, Jake from Weston-Super-Mare?

Polishing up on their chat after a dating drought thanks to the panny-D, falling in and out of love is inevitable across the next few weeks, with ITV promising the best season of Love Island yet.

Expect plenty of cracking on, heads turning, and intense recouplings this summer. Keep reading to find out how to watch Love Island episode 1 online as it launches tonight.

How to watch Love Island episode 1 online in the UK

Tonight the party truly gets started as all the islander action begins on ITV 2 at 9pm BST. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. As well as tuning into ITV 2, this of course also means you can watch Love Island via the ITV Hub. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island episode 1 outside the UK tonight

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad for tonight's launch of Love Island 2021, you won't be able to watch from abroad.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island episode 1 from anywhere

Love Island 2021 islanders