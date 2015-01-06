Sony fires up sweet 4K projector you probably can't afford

If you're already living champagne wishes and caviar dreams, Sony has a swanky new video projector that will nicely match your rich and famous lifestyle in gorgeous 4K that comes out to about $2500 per 1000 pixels.

Sony today announced a new video projector offering four times the resolution of HD, with native support for 4K content up to 60p at 4096 x 2160 that promises "breathtaking image quality."

For most consumers, however, the only thing breathtaking about the VPL-VW350ES projector is the price: Just shy of $10,000 (about £6,445, AU$12,345), which works out to about $5,000 per HDMI port, since the system only comes with two inputs.

The Sony VPL-VW350ES features a SXRD panel, which the company claims produces higher resolution images without sacrificing the deep contrast or fast motion capabilities of traditional Ultra HD televisions.

So little, so much

At roughly 19.5 x 7.6875 x 18.25 inches (495.6 x 195.3 x 463.6 mm) and weighing only 31 pounds (14 kg), the Sony VPL-VW350ES certainly packs a lot of wallop for the diminutive size.

The projector pushes 1,500 lumens worth of brightness, which Sony touts as offering a wider color space with more vibrant tones and increased precision; a low-latency mode also makes the unit a good fit for hardcore gamers as well.

Sony will begin offering the VPL-VW350ES later this month at company stores and authorized dealers nationwide, and the projector supports 4K services from Netflix and Amazon Instant Video out of the box in addition to Sony's own.

