Sony projector stuns with 35K contrast ratio

One of the highlights of Sony's rather stark stand at IFA 2007 is the new Bravia VPL-VW60 projector - a 3-chip LCD model that boasts a staggering 35,000:1 contrast ratio and 1080/24p Full HD playback.

The VPL-VW60 achieves all this thanks to a suite of picture enhancement technologies, some of which are exclusive to Sony. These include:

Silicon X-tal Reflective Display (SXRD)

Originally announced in 2003, SXRD is a Sony-developed technology which crams a massive number of pixels inside a single chip. SXRD achieves this by minimising the size of the pixel itself and then narrowing the gap between it and the pixels that surround it. The result is that the VPL-VW60 has an image resolution of over 6.2-million pixels, or approximately 2-million pixels per chip in a 3-chip configuration. This means the VLP-VW60 can display HD widescreen images at 1920 x 1080.

The tiny pixel gap found in SXRD also eliminates the 'screen door effect' seen on many LCD projectors. This represents itself as a grid-like pattern on the projected image, a result of the fact that light is not emitted from the gaps that sit in between each pixel in an LCD device.

The SXRD panels also have an ultra-fast response time of 2.5-miliseconds.

Sony Advanced Iris 2

Advanced Iris 2 works with the SXRD panels and other optical components to deliver the projector's extreme 35,000:1 contrast. It works by mimicking the human eye, automatically assessing the overall brightness of a scene to bring out more detail in dark areas and to prevent white-out in extremely bright sections.

Bravia Engine

Another proprietary Sony technology. This one carries out real-time signal processing to ensure the very best picture quality.

Other key features include a 1000 ANSI lumens brightness, a maximum screen size of 7.6 metres and a throw distance of between 1.2 metres and 16.1 metres.

There are numerous other features we don't have time to go into here, but full specs are listed below.

FULL SPECIFICATION

Optical

Panel Resolution / Pixels: HD 1920 x 1080 / 6,220,800 (2,073,600 x 3)

Pixel Size / Inter-pixel spacing: 7µm / 0.35µm

Technology / Panel Size: New Sony SXRD™ / 0.61-inch

Native Contrast / Response Time: 7,000:1 / 2.5 milliseconds

Lens Type / Zoom Ratio: ARC-F (All Range Crisp Focus) / x1.8 Powered

Lens F / f : 2.5 - 3.5 / 18.7 - 33.7

Lens Shift: Vertical 65 per cent, Horizontal 6.7 per cent

Contrast Ratio: Advanced Iris 2, 35,000:1

Brightness: 1000 ANSI Lumen

Lamp: LMP-H200, 200W UHP

Screen Size (16:9 diagonal) : 1m - 7.6m

Throw Distance: 1.2m - 16.1m

Input / Output

2x 19-pin HDMI (CEC) sockets

1x Component video input (3x RCA phono)

1x S-video input (Mini DIN 4-pin)

1x Composite video input (RCA phono)

1x HD D-sub 15-pin input (Analogue RGB, Component)

1x Trigger Out Mini Jack

1x Remote RS-232C port (D-sub 9-pin) (AMX Protocol Supported)

Acceptable Video Signals: 720p, 1080i, 1080p 720/60p, 720/50p, 1080/60i, 1080/50i, 1080/60p (HDMI), 1080/50p (HDMI), 1080/24p (HDMI)

General

Body Colour: Dynamic Anthracite

Fan Noise: 22dB

Power Consumption: 300W max/ 8W standby / 0.5W low

Dimensions: 395cm (W) x 173.5cm (H) x 471.4cm (D)

Weight: 11kg

Features