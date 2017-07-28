Here's what's new on Stan in August 2017

With so many movies and TV shows available on each of the streaming services in Australia, it can be tough to keep up with all the new releases that appear each month.
In an effort to keep you informed about the best shows and movies that are in the process of being added to Stan, we will be bringing you an updated list of what you can expect on the service on a monthly basis.
Without further ado, here at the best movies and TV shows set to arrive on Stan during the month of August in 2017.
TV shows highlights for August, 2017
Swedish Dicks (Season 1): Chances are you've seen Swedish actor Peter Stomare in a number of classic movies and TV shows (Fargo, American Gods). But now, this celebrated character is finally getting the spotlight with Swedish Dicks, a new comedy series about private detectives from Sweden in LA. Keep an eye out for a Keanu Reeves appearance, who also starred opposite Stormare in John Wick: Chapter 2. Release date: 10/08/2017
Black Sails (Season 1&2): A streaming exclusive in Australia, Stan now has the first two seasons of the rollicking pirate series Black Sails, which is produced by Hollywood powerhouse Michael Bay (The Last Ship, Transformers). Release date: 09/08/2017
The Last Ship (Season 4): Also from producer Michael Bay comes the fourth season of The Last Ship, a show in which a Navy ship sets off on a voyage, loses contact with the mainland and then returns to find that a deadly virus has wiped out half of the population. Release date: 21/08/2017
Movies highlights for August, 2017
Arrival: Visionary filmmaker Denis Villenueve (Prisoners, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049) directs a very different take on the usual alien contact formula. Amy Adams stars as a linguist who is recruited by the military to try and communicate with some alien visitors. Let's just say she more than she could ever have imagined. Release date: 22/08/2017
Southpaw: The life of professional boxer Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal) is thown into chaos after the accidental death of his wife. After losing everything, including the custody of his daughter, Billy must fight harder than ever to get her back. Release date: 23/08/2017
Training Day: A rookie cop (Ethan Hawke) gets more than he bargained for on the first day of his new assignment working under a dirty cop (Denzel Washington) who has his own way of patrolling the streets. Release date: 25/08/2017
The complete list for August 2017
01/08/2017:
Preacher: Season 2, Episode 7
He's Just Not That Into You
Clash
02/08/2017:
The Grey
A Dog's Breakfast
03/08/2017:
Younger: Season 4, Episode 6
Hit and Run
Quit Staring at my Plate
04/08/2017:
What To Expect When You're Expecting
Huckleberry Finn
Tom Sawyer
Stroszek
Heart Of Glass
The Enigma Of Kaspar Hauser
Fitzcarraldo
Aguirre Wrath Of God
05/08/2017:
Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 29
The Rules of Attraction
06/08/2017:
Power: Season 4, Episode 7
Dice: Season 2, Episode 1
Machete Kills
07/08/2017:
Twin Peaks: Part 13
Im Dying Up Here: Season 1, Episode 9
Lars and the Real Girl
Zoom
08/08/2017:
Preacher: Season 2, Episode 8
The Mechanic
LFO
09/08/2017:
Black Sails: Season 1-2
Birthday Girl
All or Nothing
10/08/2017:
Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 1 & 2
Younger: Season 4, Episode 7
Backtrack
Bigger Than the Sky
11/08/2017:
Mamma Mia!
Hair
Persepolis
12/08/2017
Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 30
Hart's War
13/08/2017:
Power: Season 4, Episode 8
True Heart
14/08/2017
Twin Peaks: Part 14
I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1, Episode 10
Undertow (2004)
Amer
15/08/2017
Preacher: Season 2, Episode 9
February
My Sister's Keeper
16/08/2017
Regular Show: Season 8, Eps 12 - 19
Igby Goes Down
Nicholas Nickleby
Survivor
17/08/2017:
Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 3 & 4
The Other Guy: Season 1
Younger: Season 4, Episode 8
18/08/2017:
Not Today Bianca
XXX
Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Sex Doll
19/08/2017:
Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 31
Adventure Time: Season 8, Episode 23
The Switch
20/08/2017:
Power: Season 4, Episode 9
Virginia's Run
21/08/2017:
Twin Peaks: Part 15
The Last Ship: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2
Aaaaaaaah!
The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun
Tuesday
22/08/2017:
Preacher: Season 2, Episode 10
Arrival
Eternity
23/08/2017:
Brannigan
The Horse Soldiers
Legend of the Lost
Southpaw
Beloved
24/08/2017:
Younger: Season 4, Episode 9
Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 5
Madhouse (1990)
Crime and Punishment in Suburbia
Elles
25/08/2017:
Beauty and the Beast: Season 3
Killers
Training Day
Blizzard
Courage Mountain
26/08/2017:
Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 32
Kart Racer
27/08/2017:
Power: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
The War at Home (1996)
28/08/2017:
Twin Peaks: Part 16
Dice: Season 2, Episode 2
The Last Ship: Season 4, Episode 3
Born Romantic
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive
29/08/2017:
Preacher: Season 2, Episode 11
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
The Age Of Reason
30/08/2017
Be Kind, Rewind
The Mudge Boy
American Ultra
Good Kill
Sicario
The Cezanne Affair
31/08/2017:
Younger: Season 4, Episode 10
Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 6
The Defiant Ones
Cannibal
