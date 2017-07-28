Here's what's new on Stan in August 2017

With so many movies and TV shows available on each of the streaming services in Australia, it can be tough to keep up with all the new releases that appear each month.

In an effort to keep you informed about the best shows and movies that are in the process of being added to Stan, we will be bringing you an updated list of what you can expect on the service on a monthly basis.

Without further ado, here at the best movies and TV shows set to arrive on Stan during the month of August in 2017.

TV shows highlights for August, 2017

Swedish Dicks (Season 1): Chances are you've seen Swedish actor Peter Stomare in a number of classic movies and TV shows (Fargo, American Gods). But now, this celebrated character is finally getting the spotlight with Swedish Dicks, a new comedy series about private detectives from Sweden in LA. Keep an eye out for a Keanu Reeves appearance, who also starred opposite Stormare in John Wick: Chapter 2. Release date: 10/08/2017

Black Sails (Season 1&2): A streaming exclusive in Australia, Stan now has the first two seasons of the rollicking pirate series Black Sails, which is produced by Hollywood powerhouse Michael Bay (The Last Ship, Transformers). Release date: 09/08/2017

The Last Ship (Season 4): Also from producer Michael Bay comes the fourth season of The Last Ship, a show in which a Navy ship sets off on a voyage, loses contact with the mainland and then returns to find that a deadly virus has wiped out half of the population. Release date: 21/08/2017

Movies highlights for August, 2017

Arrival: Visionary filmmaker Denis Villenueve (Prisoners, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049) directs a very different take on the usual alien contact formula. Amy Adams stars as a linguist who is recruited by the military to try and communicate with some alien visitors. Let's just say she more than she could ever have imagined. Release date: 22/08/2017

Southpaw: The life of professional boxer Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal) is thown into chaos after the accidental death of his wife. After losing everything, including the custody of his daughter, Billy must fight harder than ever to get her back. Release date: 23/08/2017

Training Day: A rookie cop (Ethan Hawke) gets more than he bargained for on the first day of his new assignment working under a dirty cop (Denzel Washington) who has his own way of patrolling the streets. Release date: 25/08/2017

The complete list for August 2017

01/08/2017:

Preacher: Season 2, Episode 7

He's Just Not That Into You

Clash

02/08/2017:

The Grey

A Dog's Breakfast

03/08/2017:

Younger: Season 4, Episode 6

Hit and Run

Quit Staring at my Plate

04/08/2017:

What To Expect When You're Expecting

Huckleberry Finn

Tom Sawyer

Stroszek

Heart Of Glass

The Enigma Of Kaspar Hauser

Fitzcarraldo

Aguirre Wrath Of God

05/08/2017:

Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 29

The Rules of Attraction

06/08/2017:

Power: Season 4, Episode 7

Dice: Season 2, Episode 1

Machete Kills

07/08/2017:

Twin Peaks: Part 13

Im Dying Up Here: Season 1, Episode 9

Lars and the Real Girl

Zoom

08/08/2017:

Preacher: Season 2, Episode 8

The Mechanic

LFO

09/08/2017:

Black Sails: Season 1-2

Birthday Girl

All or Nothing

10/08/2017:

Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 1 & 2

Younger: Season 4, Episode 7

Backtrack

Bigger Than the Sky

11/08/2017:

Mamma Mia!

Hair

Persepolis

12/08/2017

Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 30

Hart's War

13/08/2017:

Power: Season 4, Episode 8

True Heart

14/08/2017

Twin Peaks: Part 14

I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1, Episode 10

Undertow (2004)

Amer

15/08/2017

Preacher: Season 2, Episode 9

February

My Sister's Keeper

16/08/2017

Regular Show: Season 8, Eps 12 - 19

Igby Goes Down

Nicholas Nickleby

Survivor

17/08/2017:

Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 3 & 4

The Other Guy: Season 1

Younger: Season 4, Episode 8

18/08/2017:

Not Today Bianca

XXX

Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Sex Doll

19/08/2017:

Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 31

Adventure Time: Season 8, Episode 23

The Switch

20/08/2017:

Power: Season 4, Episode 9

Virginia's Run

21/08/2017:

Twin Peaks: Part 15

The Last Ship: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2

Aaaaaaaah!

The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun

Tuesday

22/08/2017:

Preacher: Season 2, Episode 10

Arrival

Eternity

23/08/2017:

Brannigan

The Horse Soldiers

Legend of the Lost

Southpaw

Beloved

24/08/2017:

Younger: Season 4, Episode 9

Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 5

Madhouse (1990)

Crime and Punishment in Suburbia

Elles

25/08/2017:

Beauty and the Beast: Season 3

Killers

Training Day

Blizzard

Courage Mountain

26/08/2017:

Ben 10 (2016): Season 1, Episode 32

Kart Racer

27/08/2017:

Power: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final

The War at Home (1996)

28/08/2017:

Twin Peaks: Part 16

Dice: Season 2, Episode 2

The Last Ship: Season 4, Episode 3

Born Romantic

I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive

29/08/2017:

Preacher: Season 2, Episode 11

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)

What's the Worst That Could Happen?

The Age Of Reason

30/08/2017

Be Kind, Rewind

The Mudge Boy

American Ultra

Good Kill

Sicario

The Cezanne Affair

31/08/2017:

Younger: Season 4, Episode 10

Swedish Dicks: Season 1, Episode 6

The Defiant Ones

Cannibal