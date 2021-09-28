Trending

Harley-Davidson unveils chic vintage-style e-bike – but you'll have to be quick to grab one

By

The S1 Mosh/Tribute takes cues from the oldest known Harley

S1 Mosh/Tribute e-bike with black gloss frame
(Image credit: Serial 1 Cycle)

Harley-Davidson has added another e-bike to its lineup, with a design that harks back to the company's first ever motorbike, the Serial Number One. The S1 Mosh/Tribute has white tires, a glossy black frame, a carbon drive belt for smooth riding and minimal maintenance, and internally routed cables to preserve the look of the classic bike.

Harley made its first move into e-bikes in October 2020, when it announced the launch of Serial 1 – a dedicated spin-off company that takes its name from the oldest-known Harley.

At the time, we expected the company's e-bikes to be far beyond the budget of the average rider, but it surprised us in November with two models designed specifically for commuters: the Mosh/Cty and Rush/Cty Step-Thru, which cost $3,399 (about £2,600 / AU$4,600) and $4,399 (about £3,300 / AU$6,000) respectively.

Man riding Serial One Mosh/Cty e-bike in a city

The Serial 1 Mosh/Cty e-bike is a relatively affordable commuter e-bike (Image credit: Serial One)

That's certainly not cheap, but not outlandish either. For comparison, our current top-rated e-bike, the Cowboy 4, sells for £2,290 in the UK, and has just launched in the US for an early-bird price of $1,990.

Get your motor running

The S1 Mosh/Tribute is a limited edition, with only 650 due to roll off the production line (half for sale in the US, and half for European riders), and has a price tag to match. It went on sale this month for $5,999 (about £4,400 / AU$8,300), which is more in line with what we'd expect for a company with Harley's heritage.

However, as The Verge notes, what you're paying for here is the vintage style, as the bike's specs are fundamentally the same as the Mosh/Cty. 

The S1 Mosh/Tribute is available to pre-order now from Serial One, with delivery expected at the end of the year, but you'll have to be quick; the bike was originally available in both medium and large sizes, but at the time of writing only medium is left in stock.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis

Cat Ellis is the fitness and wellbeing editor at TechRadar. She's been a technology journalist for 11 years, and cut her teeth on magazines including PC Plus and PC Format before joining TechRadar. She's a trained run leader, and enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement. If you have a story about fitness trackers, treadmills, running shoes, e-bikes, or any other fitness tech, drop her a line.
See more Health & Fitness news