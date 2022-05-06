Google Pixel 7 leak shows company doubling down on the Pixel 6's weird looks

The camera mountain is back

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is apparently Google's motto, because it sounds like the Google Pixel 7 could look basically the same as the Pixel 6 - we've heard that from unofficial renders in January, and now more information is here to corroborate.

A website called TechGoing has shared some leaked promotional images for Pixel 7 Pro cases, which show a very familiar design. We haven't heard of this site before, so take these pictures with a grand pinch of salt, though they do match up with what we'd previously heard.

All the Pixel 6 Pro's rear cameras were contained within a large horizontal camera bump, which has gained many affectionate (and not-so-affectionate) nicknames, with comparisons drawn between it and helmet visors.

It sounds like the Pixel 7 Pro will keep this design, even retaining the same lens and flash placement on the bump - the renders show a silver layer that seemingly segregates the periscope lens from the other two, but this seems like purely a design difference.

Analysis: stick to the hits

Google isn't Samsung or Apple, and it generally doesn't use a popular design for years and years until we're bored of it, but we do see it stick to certain designs for popular phones.

The company used a similar build for years until the Pixel 3 came along, but it's been cycling designs since then, as we haven't seen a super-popular Google phone since that 2018 model.

Well, until the Pixel 6, which sounds like it's sold like cold beers on a hot day, so it makes sense the company will keep the design features in place.

We'll hopefully see changes in other areas including a faster chipset, new camera features and a longer-lasting battery, but it sounds like the design won't change.

