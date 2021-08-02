Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially revealed with visor-like camera block

Google has officially shown off the Google Pixel 6, and it looks just as the rumors predicted: a sleek flagship phone with a visor-like camera block.

The Google Pixel 6 looks notably different from the Google Pixel 5, according to images shown off by an official Google tweet. The new phone ditching an all-metal matte black back for a horizontal camera block that splits the rear into two distinctly-colored sections.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet:📱 #Pixel6📱 #Pixel6 ProBoth are coming later this year.We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇(1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WCAugust 2, 2021 See more

Thankfully, Google hasn't been stingy on the details – that tweet is one of a planned thirteen. Here are the top-level takeaways:

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will each have three different color combinations - see below (the Pro has more space above its 'camera bar', so the three central models are Pro)

(Image credit: Google)

Pixel 6 = 2 cameras (main and ultrawide, we guess), Pixel 6 Pro = 3 cameras (same with 4x optical telephoto)

Otherwise, the phones don't seem to differ aside from size

Pixel 6 phones both powered by the Google Tensor chipset, Google's first SoC

We made a chip!#Pixel6 is powered by our first ever smartphone SoC: meet Google Tensor(5/13) pic.twitter.com/0Kts53TfqmAugust 2, 2021 See more

Tensor's AI and machine learning processes will improve camera, speech recognition, and other features

The Google Pixel 6 wasn’t shown off at Google IO 2021 back in May, but that's not surprising – Google often waits to show off its flagship. What is surprising is that we haven't heard anything official about the mid-range Google Pixel 5a, given that its predecessor launched around this time last year.

Developing...