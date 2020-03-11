Google Pixel 4a price leak suggests it'll cost the same as Pixel 3a

While most people are used to new phones becoming ever more expensive, the Google Pixel 4a might buck that trend according to a new leak, as it may cost exactly the same as the Pixel 3a.

This news comes from veteran leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted a series of pictures of billboards with juicy Pixel 4a titbits, including its supposed price and renders of the thing. According to Blass, the phone will cost $399 in the US.

As a point of comparison, this is exactly how much the Pixel 3a cost, so it looks like the new budget phone might not escalate the price at all. If this is the case in other countries too, it will cost £399 in the UK and AU$649 in Australia.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

That would be great news for people who are sick of new phones costing more and more money, and it would be a major reason to pick up the Pixel 4a, given that other mid-range manufacturers like Oppo, OnePlus and Xiaomi are starting to put out more pricey devices.

It's worth pointing out that just because the information was leaked via some official-looking billboards, doesn't mean Google revealed the information – these were just mock-ups posted by Blass, seemingly in an attempt to find more interesting ways of presenting leaked details.

Even if Blass is right about the price, the information might not end up being totally correct, as the phones are expected to launch in mid-2020 and the company's decision on the price might change in the meantime. But right now, we're inclined to believe this is the figure Google is looking at, since Blass is a reliable leaker.

When the Google Pixel 4a is launched (without an XL sibling, if leaks are to be believed) TechRadar will bring you all the news, reviews and analysis, but stay tuned in the meantime for all the leaks and rumors.