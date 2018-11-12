Google Pixel 3 overheating issues are causing some phones to shut down

Google's Pixel 3 has seen its fair share of issues since its October 18 launch, including problems with saving photos, memory management problems and appearances of a horrifying second notch.

Now, we can add yet another hiccup into the mix: an overheating issue is causing Google's latest flagship to completely shut itself down while charging, as reported by 9to5Google.

Numerous users across Reddit, Pixel User Community forums and on social media have reported the issue, stating that the overheating problem is seemingly triggered when the phone is performing an action while charging.

The heat is on

Users are first hit with a notification informing them that the 'Phone is getting warm' and that some features will be 'limited while phone cools down', followed by a considerable slowdown in charging speed.

If the problem fails to resolve itself, the phone will shut itself down entirely, with a 'Phone turned off due to heat' message showing upon reboot.

Based on user reports, the issue seems to occur regardless of whether the Pixel 3 is being charged on the Pixel Stand, a third-party wireless charger or by USB Type-C cable.

Google has yet to issue a statement on the matter, though we expect that a firmware update will eventually address the issue. At present, the only solution to the overheating problem seems to be a replacement handset.