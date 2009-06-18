Wii bowling ball accessory breaks cover

CTA Digital's new Wii bowling ball peripheral comes with the warning to 'NOT LET GO'

After having had the pleasure of playtesting the awesome, much-improved new bowling game in Nintendo's forthcoming Wii Sports Resort, we are happy to bring you the news of the latest Wii peripheral on the shelves – the Wii bowling ball controller!

CTA Digital's "Bowling Ball for Wii" apparently helps you "turn your Wii bowling experience into a perfect 300" and "allows you to mimic all the critical motions a 'striking' performance requires."

The ball features the standard three holes for your fingers, with your Wii Remote fitting snugly inside. A bowling shirt with your name sown onto the top pocket and a pair of mod-style shoes are not included in the package...

Do NOT let go

The peripheral comes with the hilarious warning for users to "never, ever release the ball!!" and to "make sure to wear the wrist strap securely around your wrist, this will prevent the ball from accidently flying out of your hand," after which "you are ready to bowl virtual strikes like a Pro!

Price and availability still to be confirmed. We are also yet to hear if this bizarre gaming peripheral will work with the new Wii MotionPlus dongle recently released by Nintendo.

Via Oh Gizmo!