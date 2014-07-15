Logitech PowerShell controller drops to just $29 at JB Hi-Fi

We haven't given it a great score in our review of the Logitech PowerShell iPhone controller, and one of the biggest issues we had was just how expensive it is - still $79.95 over at Apple's store.

With a savings of more than 50%, you can now get the gaming controller for the iPhone 5/5S and 5th gen iPod touch for less $29 from JB Hi-Fi, making it a much more attractive option.

The slim and portable controller itself works with the latest iOS 7 and comes with a 1500mAh battery, so for those who enjoy serious gaming on their smaller iDevice, there's no better time to buy the Logitech PowerShell.