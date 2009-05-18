Guitar Hero 5 debuts 'any instrument' multiplayer

The latest installment of the Guitar Hero franchise has been officially announced (aptly called Guitar Hero 5) with the game bringing new music tracks and in-game features to the table.

The biggest shake-up of the game includes the ability to have multiple players of the same instrument compete against each other.

This means that if four people want to play at being Keith Moon on the drums, they can – providing four kits are available.

New game modes

The game modes have been made easier, with the inclusion of Party Play and RockFest. These new modes are said to bring more personalisation to the game than ever before.

Artists that will be included on the game include The White Stripes, Kings of Leon, The Rolling Stones, Santana and Johnny Cash, while all your old downloadable content from World Tour will be accessible through the game, and will include any new enhancements the fifth game in the series brings.

In a move that kind of takes the competition out of the game, and has already divided opinion in the office, Activision will allow entire set-lists to be available from the first time you put the disc into your console – so no need to beat the bosses to bring new content.

There's no price or release date as of yet, but stay tuned for updates.