Xbox One update adds half-baked find-my-controller feature

You'd better hope the battery is well charged if you lose your controller

We called it in our list of what the Xbox One needs to be a kick-ass console: the Xbox One can now help you find a lost controller.

Unfortunately the feature, tucked away inside the console's "devices and accessories" settings category, can only find a controller that's turned on, as nonsensical as that sounds.

Good thing, then, that it's far from the only addition in the Xbox One's October update.

Spit it out already

Other changes in the next Xbox One patch include improvements to the Snap Center and the behavior of certain snapped apps, new SmartGlass features, DLNA and MKV support for the Xbox One's media player, a live TV "MiniGuide," and more.

Also of note are 11 new countries getting OneGuide and other TV features, new settings for various devices and accessories, the ability to hide certain games and apps that you own but don't want to install, and easier yet more secure password resets.

Microsoft's official Xbox News hub has the full update notes, so head there if you want more details.

Now if only the Xbox One could find your TV remote, keys and everything else you seem to never be able to find. Or, you know, actually be useful and find a controller that's turned off.