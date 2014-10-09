Xbox One screenshots and home screen customization are incoming

The Xbox One's home screen is currently a highly curated affair, and Microsoft has maintained a tight grip over exactly what's displayed there.

But that will soon change, at least a little bit, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Game Studios Phil Spencer revealed on the TiC Podcast.

No doubt Microsoft will still have a heavy hand in what you see when you turn your Xbox on, but soon they'll at least let users customize their backgrounds, use custom themes and more.

Spencer also revealed that Xbox One players will soon be able to take a screenshot as well.

Xbox, take a picture

"You will see it, I'll announce it here: I was told themes and background pics are something we're working on, and screenshots -- people beat me up about screenshots," Spencer said on the podcast. "I know people like to customize the look of their dash...we're going to deliver them, I can't give you a when yet."

Both Xbox One dashboard customization and a screenshot feature were listed in TechRadar's 14 features the Xbox One needs to be a kick-ass console, so hopefully the rest are coming soon as well.

There's no word on exactly when these features will arrive, but the Xbox One has been treated to regular updates since its launch, so it could be any time.

Via Slashgear