Sony remembers: PS4 will play CDs and MP3s after update

Sony was shocked by the backlash against its decision to stop the PS4 from playing CDs or MP3s in what seemed to be a not-very-subtle bid to get people using its Music Unlimited streaming service.

So Xbox One maker Microsoft must be sniggering into its chocolate milk as it emerges that Sony is planning a bit of a U-turn of its own.

MP3 and CD playback will be enabled on the PS4 as part of a post-launch software update.

Not a plot

Sony's Worldwide Studio president Shuhei Yoshida is keen to emphasise that it was never a diabolical pro-Music Unlimited plot, though.

He told Giant Bomb: "The biggest surprise for us all internally at Sony was there are so many people who passionately reacted to our announcement that there's no MP3 support or CD support on day one.

"It's not like we actively decided: 'Let's not do this feature so people will have to subscribed to Music Unlimited.' The focus has been more on the game features."

But, of course, that's exactly what somebody who'd masterminded a failed diabolical music streaming plot would say.

He went on to explain that it was just an oversight: "We didn't really think about MP3 or CD. We thought, 'We're going to do that eventually.' It caught us off-guard. People don't really talk about these features, right? Some people get really mad and [say], "I'll cancel my pre-order!'

"So as we speak, people in Japan - the system guys - are discussing when we can put these features in."

Via Eurogamer