Galaxy X could arrive sooner than expected, but Galaxy S10 might be later

Until now the only real Samsung Galaxy S10 release date rumor we’d seen had it down for a January launch, likely at CES 2019, while the same source said that the foldable Samsung Galaxy X would land in February 2019, but now it seems those two timings might have been reversed.

According to leaker Ice universe – who has a reasonable track record – the Samsung Galaxy X will arrive at CES 2019, which runs between January 8-11, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 will land at MWC 2019, which takes place from February 25-28.

Doing things this way around arguably makes more sense, since the Samsung Galaxy S9 range launched at MWC 2018, so this would be a year later. Plus, MWC is a bigger event for phones, and as exciting as the Galaxy X might be it’s the S10 which will probably be the company’s main flagship for the year, so it’s probably a better fit for the bigger show.

On the other hand, we still haven’t really heard all that much about the Galaxy X yet, so a launch date in the next six months is one we’d take with a pinch of salt.

Declining sales

Still, an extra month in the oven could prove more beneficial to the Samsung Galaxy S10, as according to analysts speaking to Reuters, the Galaxy S9 series is selling less than the Galaxy S8 range – a range while itself didn’t sell as well as the Samsung Galaxy S7.

So Samsung really needs to deliver something impressive and new with the Galaxy S10 to reignite sales.

Early rumors suggest it might just manage that, with the likes of an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a sound-emitting display both being possible features. We’ll know for sure probably in either January or February – depending on which release date rumor is right.

Before either of these phones there's the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Via Phone Arena and Android Authority