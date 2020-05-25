Future AirPods could feature light sensors for better health monitoring

The AirPods rumors are streaming in today, with the latest tip to reach us suggesting that Apple is planning to fit ambient light sensors to future versions of the AirPods – sensors which could make them much more useful as health monitoring devices.

A report in DigiTimes (via MacRumors) passes on information from the Apple supply chain that production of these ambient light sensors is being ramped up, quite possibly to get ready for some brand new wireless earbuds.

There are a lot of dots to join here, and there isn't necessarily just one way to join them – but that said, it would make a lot of sense for Apple to want to boost the fitness tracking capabilities of the AirPods, much as it did with the Apple Watch.

Indeed, we've heard several rumors along these lines before. Health and fitness is a big focus for Apple, with the aforementioned Apple Watch featuring all kinds of sensors and features to make your life a wholesome and well-balanced one.

Light up, light up

Apple analysts have also previously weighed in with predictions that the Apple AirPods would gradually get extra fitness-related sensors over time. The more data the Apple Health app can get the better, from Apple's perspective.

Light can be shone through blood vessels to gauge heart rate and pulse rate, and to measure blood oxygen levels – the amount of light that passes through can be interpreted to determine these and other measurements.

As MacRumors points out though, the AirPods might need something of a redesign for this to work. It's possible that the technology will have to wait until a new version of the PowerBeats Pro, with their attached ear clips, reach the market.

This is perhaps something to look out for in the 3rd-gen AirPods, tipped to be arriving at some point next year. Don't be surprised if enhanced health and fitness tracking are among the key features included to tempt people to upgrade.