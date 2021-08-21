Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch news, price, leaks and everything we know so far

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is an upcoming sequel to Fossil’s Gen 5 released in 2019, and the company is heavily teasing this new wearable.

Fossil believes it’ll bring the best possible Google Wear OS smartwatch to the market this year with the Gen 6. Rumored to use the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, Fossil is promising that the major upgrades will make the Gen 6 smartwatch “way faster” than the Gen 5.

We’ve included more details of rumors about the Fossil Gen 6, including information about the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, battery improvements and LTE below.

We've included full details of all the leaks and rumors so far below, including information on our predicted Fossil Gen 6 release date and price.

Fossil Gen 6: cut to the chase

What is it? A new Fossil smartwatch.

When is it out? Probably August / September 2021.

How much will it cost? Likely around the same price as the Gen 5 LTE $349/£329

Fossil should be announcing the new release date of the fossil gen 6 around August/September. That’s the same time of year as it dropped the Gen 5 in 2019. Fossil did usually launch its smartwatches annually, but it stopped that in 2020.

Fossil’s latest smartwatch, the Gen 5 LTE, was priced at $349/£329 when it was released, so we expect the Gen 6 to fall around that same price. Though Fossil does sell the cheaper Gen 5 $295/£279, and the even cheaper Gen 5E $249/£199.

We could see Fossil release the Gen 6 with a lower spec cheaper model like the Gen 5E. We also expect the Gen 6 to feature more expensive versions with luxury watch straps and cases.

Fossil Gen 6 leaks and rumors so far

We’ve heard a variety of rumors around the Fossil Gen 6, and below you’ll find some of the key ones so far.

The new processor

Fossil is set to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in the new Gen 6. Qualcomm says the new smartwatch chip offers an 85% improvement in performance and speed compared to the processors in the current fossil smartwatches.

Using the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ also means the Gen 6 will receive Wear OS 3 updates until at least mid-2022. The faster processor will ultimately provide a seamless software experience on the Gen 6 offering faster app launches and a more responsive UX.

LTE

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE Smartwatch (Image credit: Fossil)

Considering Fossil released its Gen 5 LTE model earlier this year, it’s safe to assume that the Gen 6 will feature this connectivity support. This’ll allow you to make calls and stay connected to the internet without needing your phone next to you.

Fossil used phone carriers Verizon in the US and Vodafone in the UK to support its LTE smartwatch. Hopefully, we’ll see more carriers support the Gen 6 and add LTE support for more countries worldwide other than just the US and UK.

Battery improvements

With the Fossil Gen 5 we found that Fossil didn’t completely solve the battery issue that often plagues Wear OS watches. Battery life would expectedly last around 24 hours, which is largely thanks to the intelligent use of the battery-saving modes in the OS and the Snapdragon chipset.

Qualcomm has stated that its new processor will reduce power consumption by 25% and extend battery life, so we’ll most likely see the battery life of the Gen 6 lasting more than 24 hours.