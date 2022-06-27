Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 details revealed in a quickly-deleted video

Audio player loading…

Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are seemingly confirmed to be in production, after a YouTube video by a smartwatch accessories manufacturer was uploaded and deleted. The video, uploaded by electronic accessories company Wasserstein, was a tutorial on how to apply its screen protectors to the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get an opportunity to see the video ourselves before it was taken down. But 9to5Google (opens in new tab) was able to grab a screenshot, revealing the tutorial wasn’t being conducted on an actual Versa 4 or Sense 2 unit.

Instead, it was being conducted on the Fitbit Sense, a two-year-old smartwatch and one of the models on our best Fitbit list right now. We can take this as all but cast-iron confirmation that the Versa 4, Sense 2, and original Sense will be sharing the same screen shape and size, as accessories compatible with the existing Sense will be able to be used with the two new devices.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard this rumor, as a leaked photo last month suggested the screen would be at least the same shape and a teardown suggested the resolution would be identical . We don’t know much else about the two watches, but it’s likely they’ll continue to run Fitbit’s operating system rather than Wear OS this go-round.

What does this mean for a launch period? The original Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 models were launched in September. If accessory production is underway, this seems a likely time window until the announcement. With Apple likely unveiling the next iteration of its watch in September as well, Alphabet might want to beat its competitor to the punch.

Analysis: Marginal gains

Small, iterative changes rather than bold new looks are in line with the way the best smartwatch manufacturers are operating these days. Fitbit, Garmin, Apple… nobody wants to reinvent the wheel and take a bigger risk than necessary, especially when their target audience has less money to spend. Small updates, better firmware, improved accuracy and new software features trump radical new designs.

Of course, smaller changes come with their own risks: for existing Fitbit watch users, the next generation of updated smartwatches might not be a must-buy just yet. It’s all going to come down to the sensor array and the improved software to justify an upgrade.

Don’t get us wrong: We love the pebble design of the Sense and Versa 3. It’s sleek and stylish, evoking contemporaries like the Apple Watch while very much remaining its own thing. But if Fitbit wants to get existing users to drop everything and upgrade their current watches, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are going to need serious internal firepower.