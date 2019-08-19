Details of Sonos' first portable Bluetooth speaker leaked in marketing images

We recently found out that Sonos had registered a new device with the FCC, and we even managed to get our first look at what could be the audio company’s first Bluetooth-enabled speaker via a single leaked image. At the time, though, all we knew was its model number (S17) and that it would boast a feature called Auto Trueplay.

A new leak over the weekend, however, has revealed a lot more about the new speaker, including its name. German publication WinFuture – which specializes in Microsoft leaks – has obtained several images of what will purportedly be called the Sonos Move. The images include marketing shots as well as close-ups of the product itself, giving us our first real look at the upcoming speaker, along with its rumored charging base.

A leaked marketing image showing the rumored Sonos Move (Image credit: WinFuture)

The charging base seems to be an optional method to keep the speaker juiced up, as it appears the device can be charged via USB-C while away from home. While on the charging base, the speaker can be set up for use on a Wi-Fi connection, and the toggle switch on the rear of the device will enable Bluetooth so it can be carried around via the recessed grip.

Built-in LED lights will reportedly indicate battery levels and connection status.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Like Apple’s HomePod, Sonos’ new speaker was rumored to feature Auto Trueplay capabilities, which would allow the device to use its onboard microphones to automatically adjust the volume to suit the ambience. That may well be possible, thanks to the six microphones arrayed in a circle on the top plate of the speaker.

The microphone array on the top of the rumored Sonos Move (Image credit: WinFuture)

According to a report from The Verge, the Sonos Move – if that is indeed what the audio brand is calling its upcoming speaker – will ship with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2.

However, the report suggests that, when in Bluetooth mode, voice commands won’t be available, and the Sonos app cannot be used to control the device. When connected to Wi-Fi, the speaker will appear on the Sonos app with the inclusion of a battery indicator.

Nothing else is known about the Sonos Move, but the company has a press event scheduled for August 26-27, so we won’t have to wait too long before the official word is out.