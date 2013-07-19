Has Apple finally found out how to fix Maps?

Hopefully Apple won't be in the public's doghouse for long

Update: Maps are weighing heavily on Apple's mind as the tech giant found its way to purchasing yet another smaller, geo-focused firm today.

Initially reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed in a statement to AllThingsD, the iDevice maker has agreed to purchase HopStop, which offers walking, bike, bus, ferry, train, subway and taxi information.

Basically, the mass transit information Apple Maps is missing. It also provides real-time delay information and a host of other data, like wheelchair accessible and stroller friendly routes.

HopStop has both Android and Apple apps covering more than 300 cities.

Original article...

Ah, Apple's 'maptastrophe'. The less said about it the better. However, at least we know that Cupertino is making strides to improve its mapping service situation, with news that it's has just bagged a significant new weapon.

Apple's latest acquisition, Canadian location data startup Locationary, crowdsources and collates the most up to date information to ensure that everything is recent and accurate.

Locationary not only verifies that something is still in the place its supposed to be, but also if it's temporarily inaccessible - if a shop is closed for redecorating or whatever, for example.

Watch out Google, Apple's coming to getcha

The word came from "multiple sources" speaking to AllThingsD, with Apple strongly suggesting the news was true by issuing the following statement:

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

There's no verification that this is for Apple's map service, but come on now, what else could it possibly be for? Apple promised that it would be making efforts to improve the service, with Tim Cook even issuing an apology back in September last year. It's alright Tim, we have faith.