Samsung ushers in 64-bit era with its next-gen processor

How do you like them Apples?

Samsung has just announced its latest Exynos SoC processor and ushered in the 64-bit era in an uncharacteristically quiet fashion.

The Exynos 7 Octa uses four Cortex-A57 and four Cortex-A53 cores in the big.LITTLE configuration for, Samsung says, maximum CPU performance for intensive applications. Interestingly, the company made no specific mention of the 64-bit size.

The company says the new processor provides a 57% jump in performance over the previous generation and even greater power efficiency thanks to the 20nm architecture.

More multimedia

Samsung is targeting high-end graphics with the new chip and has added an ARM Mali T-760 GPU to the chip. The result, the company says, is a 3D gaming experience 74% more powerful than the previous iteration.

Additionally, the chip has an advanced multimedia format codec allowing users to play and record multimedia in UHD quality. The built-in image signal processor (ISP) also supports 16MP 30fps (rear) and 5MP 30fps (front) simultaneous video recording.

The push for 64-bit chips has come as a result of Apple's development of the A7 processor inside the iPhone 5S. But until Android 5.0 Lollipop, Google's OS hasn't been compatible with the hardware.

But Samsung at least is now geared up to launch its next-level 64-bit devices that will certainly include the Samsung Galaxy S6 next year.