Turn your hot rod into a hotspot with Telstra 4GX Car Wi-Fi

It's dangerously easy to burn through your mobile data while on a road trip, as breaking up the monotony with videos, music and games becomes a bigger priority than keeping your phone bill in check.

A new gadget from Telstra could provide the solution. The Telstra Pre-Paid 4GX Car Wi-Fi plugs into your car's USB slot or 12 volt power outlet and creates a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five devices within your car, which should be enough connectivity for all but the most overloaded people mover.

The device delivers 4G to your car when in 4GX areas, and offers coverage across more than 2.4 million square kilometres of Australia.

Come on in...

And you don't need to stop using it once your reach your destination, as the 4GX Car Wi-Fi comes with a wall charger and USB cable.

That means you can take your own Wi-Fi indoors with you, which is handy if your hotel likes to charge you extra for the privilege of internet access – which is kind of like charging extra for water these days.

Telstra's device costs $79 and comes pre-loaded with 3GB of data, which you'll have 30 days to use. Once you're running low on data you can top it up with Telstra's Pre-Paid Mobile Broadband Data Passes.