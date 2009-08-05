'iGO My way' personal sat nav for iPhone launched

Hungarian GPS specialist NNG Global Services has announced the launch of 'iGO My way' navigation app for the iPhone, following the earlier news that TomTom's sat-nav app and car kit for iPhone has been priced for the UK and the earlier launch of Navigon's iPhone app.

NNG is producing versions made available for both the North American and European markets.

"Included in the one-off purchase price from iTunes & App Store are quarterly map updates until the end of 2010 at no additional cost," the press release declares.

"Once downloaded, iGO My way needs only a single GPS satellite signal. Since all maps are stored on the device, users do not rely on cellular network coverage."

Regular free updates, no monthly subs

The apps will be updated regularly with free map updates which "means no blind spots even in remote areas and mountains, and most importantly no monthly fees or hidden data roaming charges."

"With an intuitive workflow, voice guidance, extra large buttons and icons for optimised in-car use and regularly updated maps, iGO My way sets a standard in navigation for iPhone which other developers must now compete with," said Tamás Vahl, CEO at NNG Global Services.

"iPhone users will find this application uses the full iPhone display capabilities while several others we have seen still fall short of this standard."

The various North American, Western European and full Europe versions including the latest Navteq and Top-Map maps can be purchased from iTunes right now.