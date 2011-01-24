BBC explains why radio is leaving the iPlayer

Erik Huggers has outlined the reasoning behind pulling radio off of the iPlayer, and onto a new amalgamated radio and music channel that will be available on 'whatever internet–connected device you happen to have".

Radio programmes will still be listed in the iPlayer, but when someone clicks on them, they will be taken to the music channels rather than staying within the normal channel.

Huggers explained in a blog post that this was due to the inherent differences between the way people consume radio and television.

Different consumption

"While BBC iPlayer has been a good home for online radio, the way audiences want to interact with radio and music online is different to TV," said Huggers– who will soon leave the BBC for Intel.

"Radio and music will come out of BBC iPlayer, and we'll develop a new standalone product.

"All radio station sites, music events, podcasts and programme pages will be integrated to focus on highly interactive live radio, quick and seamless access to programming, support for new music and personalisation - on whatever internet-connected device you happen to have."

This bringing together of all of the BBC's music and audio could well prove to be popular with consumers; although, sadly, the changes come alongside a raft of cut-backs that will see many BBC staff lose their jobs.