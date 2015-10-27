Aldi is selling a cheap Sonos alternative this weekend

There’s no question that Sonos owns the wireless multi-room speaker scene lock, stock and barrel, delivering an incredible music listening experience thanks to its quality speakers and user-friendly app.

However, if there’s one major barrier to entry for many people, it’s that Sonos speakers are quite expensive. Thankfully, supermarket chain Aldi is selling a set of Bauhn speakers this weekend that are poised to deliver a Sonos-like multi-room music experience at a price that’s much easier on the ol’ wallet.

Much like Sonos’ numbered speaker models Bauhn’s SoundMax speakers come in three types: SoundMax 1 is a 10W RMS entry-level wireless speaker priced at $99.99, SoundMax 3 is Bauhn’s mid-range 20W RMS wireless speaker priced at $149, and Sound Max 5 is its top-of-the-range 40W RMS speaker, priced at $199.

SoundGood?

Aldi has noted that both the SoundMax 1 and SoundMax 3 speakers feature a built-in rechargeable battery, which leads us to believe that the larger SoundMax 5 speaker will require a power outlet to function.

You can connect to each speaker via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, DLNA or AirPlay, and just like Sonos, you can set up different songs for each room of your house with the speakers’ accompanying SoundMax app for iOS and Android devices (which also has integrated Spotify and iHeartRadio functionality).

Bauhn’s SoundMax speakers will be available at Aldi stores from Saturday, October 31 – we suggest arriving early, as Aldi stores usually get big lines for tech products.