Apple just extended the warranty for faulty iPad Pro Smart Keyboards

Having problems with your your iPad Pro's attachable keyboard? You could be entitled to some free repairs.

Revealed in an internal memo dated May 5, Apple plans to extend its standard warranty on select Smart Keyboards for both the iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad Pro 12.9 following issues with the snap-on accessory, according to 9to5Mac.

The policy change covers Smart Keyboards experiencing "functional issues," such as sticky or unresponsive keys, sensor or connector problems, or difficulties connecting the keyboard to the iPad Pro.

Should you have a Smart Keyboard afflicted with one of these technical faults, the best course of action is to either schedule a Genius Bar appointment at your local Apple Store or get in touch with Apple Support via phone or email.

The extension covers affected Smart Keyboards three years past the original retail date of the product (two years longer than Apple's typical warranty period) and will provide the service free of charge.

Customers who bought replacement keyboards that now fall under the extended coverage plan are also eligible to receive refunds, according to the report.

Thankfully, the Smart Keyboards in question launched alongside the iPad Pro's late 2015 to early 2016 launch window, meaning customers have at least a solid extra two years to swap out their dysfunctional Keyboard.