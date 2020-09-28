The official Amazon Prime Day 2020 date is October 13 – here's what to expect

Enough with the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date delays and speculation. The official details have been announced by Amazon and its deals marathon will finally happen next month.

Prime Day 2020 deals begin on Tuesday, October 13 and extend into Wednesday, October 14, lasting a full 48 hours, according to the company. Like in past years, the sales will be exclusive to Prime customers, so you'll need a membership, or at least the 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime.

This Amazon Prime Day date has been a long time coming. Amazon's mid-year deals usually happen in July, a way to tide us over until Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year.

Now, because of Coiv-19 delays, all three of these shopping events will butt heads. That seems like a good thing for consumers eager to see price drops on AirPods, cheap laptops and 4K TVs.

Prime Day deals predicted

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be very different from past Prime Days for a couple of reasons: the dates have shifted, new in-demand video game consoles are launching (namely PS5 and Xbox Series X), and people haven't been to stores in large numbers in months.

Prime Day deals could help usher in that pent up demand for online shopping with big discounts and, in turn for Amazon, lure more members into the Prime Day subscription. No coincidence on the timing, Amazon also just launched a new lineup of Amazon Echo and Ring products.

In the US, Amazon is facing new competition from its biggest rival: Walmart has just launched something called Walmart Plus, which is aimed at competing with Prime, at least when it comes to speedy shipping and everyday item discounts.

Prime Day gives Amazon a way to launch deals earlier than its competitors, as October isn't quite fitting for even the earliest Black Friday deals. In other words, it's going to be one long deals season over at Amazon starting on October 13.