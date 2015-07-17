How to automate repetitive tasks

There are some tasks that you do on a computer that are mundane and repetitive and, unfortunately, they're also often the most important. However, you can turn many of these boring processes into one-click (or tap) affairs by using an automator application.

What are automators? Programs that essentially let you build your own mini applications, which string together commands to allow your computer to complete these tasks automatically, with any interaction from you.

Building applications? We know it sounds complex, but there are a number of apps out there that have made it as simple as a dragging and dropping action icons, letting you bypass the need for coding skills (or even knowledge of the command line).

These automation programs are simply laid out, surprisingly powerful and do everything in their power to make themselves look unintimidating. And the biggest limitation of most will be your ability to come up processes that will be useful to automate. Here's how to get started with the major automation apps on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.