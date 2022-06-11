Norway vs Sweden live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online

Norway and Sweden go toe-to-toe for the second time in seven days on Sunday, following a fiery first Nations League Group B4 encounter between these two Scandinavian rivals. Last Sunday's reverse fixture in Solna saw new Manchester City star Erling Haaland hit the back of the net in each half to bring his international tally to 18 in 19 games and lead Norway to a 2-1 win over the Swedes. Read on to find out how to get a Norway vs Sweden live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.

There was plenty of edge to last encounter, with Haaland revealing that Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic threatened to break his legs as tempers frayed during the match.

That victory sent Norway top of Nations League Group B4, but they were unable to follow that result up with another win on Thursday night, after they were held to a goalless draw at home to 10-man Slovenia.

While Norway remain top of the group, Sweden find themselves in third after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Serbia in midweek. Luka Jovic was on target for the Serbs in what was another lacklustre performance for the Blue and Yellow's that will have given boss Janne Andersson plenty of cause for concern.

Follow our guide to get a Norway vs Sweden live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Norway vs Sweden: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Norway vs Sweden kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Sports 1 in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Norway vs Sweden live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Norway vs Sweden without cable Fox Sports 1 is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever. FS1 is also available on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan (opens in new tab). Sling normally costs $35 per month but you can get your first month with $10 discount at the moment. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Norway vs Sweden on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Norway vs Sweden: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Norway vs Sweden in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Monday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

